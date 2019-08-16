Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard

The bar owner is getting in front of these allegations. Carri Phyllis said they do everything possible to protect the people who go to The Salt Yard.

But Veronica Sanchez is questioning what happened to her.

“I've never experienced that feeling ever,” Sanchez said. “I felt like honestly that I was roofied, I really did."

She says she went to The Salt Yard East location with her friends, and had 3 drinks there.

“I usually am tolerant with liquor,” she said. “I can drink. But I was pretty shocked because that's not what happened, 1 beer 2 shots. I can see getting a buzz but I was blacked out, I was done."

Sanchez claims she doesn't know exactly what happened to her drink.

“I threw up the whole night, and then the next morning I was still throwing up,” she said. “Maybe at 3 o'clock the next day, I started to be okay."

Phyllis takes these claims very seriously.

I’s important to note, Albuquerque police don’t have any actual reports of this happening, but Phyllis says if given the chance she will investigate, too.

“We have security cameras all over, probably more than most places,” Phyllis said. “I’m proud of what we built here. We have thousands of people who walk in here. At the end of the night, you will find me out there with my sack, handing out bottles of water, asking if they have a safe ride home. We buy Ubers for people. We do everything we can to keep this city safe as best as we can and that will not change.

Phyllis says on top of the 200 cameras at both east and west locations, they also have two different security teams inside and outside.