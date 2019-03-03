Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque

Another woman, who didn't want to be identified, had a similar story. She was at a different downtown bar, not even drinking alcohol when she blacked out and later suffered similar symptoms the following days.

Some professionals say this might not be uncommon.

"They frequently feel like they're the ones to blame and don't report," said Kelly Shelton of the Rape Crisis Center.

Shelton says around 70 percent of sexual assaults are never reported. She also says it's important for everyone to remember that it's never the survivor's fault.

"It's such a traumatic experience many of them, quote, want to forget about it. Reporting it might make it more real," Shelton said.

"If it happens, you have to report it to police," said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik. "The only way we can find the offender is if you go to a SANE unit and be able to get some sort of evidence from you."

APD says they work hard to keep victims identity private, but collecting evidence through Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) is crucial.

"I felt like somebody had assaulted me. Even though I don't know who it was, or how they accomplished it. I felt like somebody not only took that night for me but took away a sense of safety I had," one woman said.

Their hope is by sharing their story they might help another woman, or help police catch a predator.

Resources can be found on the Rape Crisis Center website, and there's also a 24-hour Rape Crisis Hotline: (505) 266-7711.