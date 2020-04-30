Mural aims to spread positivity in Albuquerque

The artwork includes balloons, Route 66, the downtown skyline, and iconic sites that represent the Land of Enchantment.

“I've got road runners and the yuccas,” Paz said. “I've got chile and corn, which of course are as New Mexican as apple pie is American right?”

Even the sports teams are represented, including the old and new Lobo logos.

“My personal take on this is, if anybody ever asked me to paint something has to do with kindness, being loving caring and sharing, I mean that's just like, that's like a dream come true to me because those are really some of the qualities that we can use,” expressed Paz.

The goal is also to bring attention to early childhood education, women's empowerment, financial literacy and community vitality.

“Well you know, I've always personally felt that art is medicine,” said Paz. “And so if a person can walk away feeling good or feeling better from this, then I think I've accomplished that purpose.”

Paz hopes to have the project completed by May 10.