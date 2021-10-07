Murder suspect arrested, again

Brianna Wilson
Updated: October 07, 2021 10:14 PM
Created: October 07, 2021 07:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of a deadly shooting is now behind bars for a different crime. 20-year-old Shaquan Ketcham was arrested in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, an unidentified witness said Ketcham was hitting his girlfriend in a car. A UNM police officer pulled the couple over and noted their two-year-old daughter was standing in the backseat. Ketcham was taken in on charges of battery and abandonment or abuse of a child. His attorney, Ahmad Assed, said Ketcham should not be in jail because the victim denied being hit and was not visibly injured.
This is not Ketcham’s first run-in with the law. In 2017, he was arrested for breaking into a Rio Rancho home. Then, last year, Ketcham was accused of the deadly beating and shooting of a man during an alleged drug deal.
Ketcham was put on a GPS ankle monitor and released. Recently, his attorney and doctor filed a motion to have the ankle monitor removed, claiming it was injuring him. That hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14. Now that Ketcham has been arrested again, the district attorney’s office says he needs to stay behind bars.
“The state maintains its position that he is a danger to the community and that there are no conditions that the court can fashion that can protect the safety of others in this community," state prosecutor Jolanna Macias said.
