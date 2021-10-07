Murder suspect arrested, again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of a deadly shooting is now behind bars for a different crime. 20-year-old Shaquan Ketcham was arrested in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday.



According to the criminal complaint, an unidentified witness said Ketcham was hitting his girlfriend in a car. A UNM police officer pulled the couple over and noted their two-year-old daughter was standing in the backseat. Ketcham was taken in on charges of battery and abandonment or abuse of a child. His attorney, Ahmad Assed, said Ketcham should not be in jail because the victim denied being hit and was not visibly injured.

This is not Ketcham’s first run-in with the law. In 2017, he was arrested for breaking into a Rio Rancho home. Then, last year, Ketcham was accused of the deadly beating and shooting of a man during an alleged drug deal.