Murder suspect at large after cutting off GPS ankle bracelet

"There's this idea that the minute someone tampers with one of those GPS monitors that an alert goes out and the cops are going to be there right away,” said Torrez. “And that just isn't the reality."

Torrez says the suspect’s attorneys were notified within an hour and a half, but police didn’t get notification of an arrest warrant until the next day.

"I can't stress enough how frustrated the police are, how frustrated my prosecutors are with this system, and we need to get it right. It's just long past time for us to address this issue."

Torrez believes this is a crucial item for the legislature to discuss during its next session.

"This is a serious public safety issue,” said Torrez. “And it is long past time for the leaders in our judiciary to step in and make sure that if they are not going to keep people in custody, at a minimum they need to make sure that these individuals are properly monitored."