Murder suspect disenrolled from APS high school

Avila’s attorneys claim there is a specific policy under the state administrative code that outlines the procedure for disenrolling a student. Schaffer says it requires the state to give any student and their parents notice of the possibility of disenrollment. It also states the student has a right to respond, and attempt to resolve the matter.



"They have specific procedures that need to be followed when a student has been accused of a crime,” said Schaffer. “And they didn't follow those procedures. The court was very clear that he needed to attend school and APS has procedures to disenroll students when their policies have been broken. But we have nothing saying that policies have been broken in this case."



Police say Avila, who is 18 now, shot and killed Elias Otero in February 2021 during a carjacking and attempted robbery. Avila was only 16 at the time.

There are alternative paths for Avila to get an education. His attorney told KOB 4 that APS offered Avila the option to sign up for the district’s online academy.

Avila will be back in court tomorrow to face a judge for the first time in an August 2020 case where he’s accused of killing a teenage boy.