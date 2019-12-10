Murder suspect had charges dropped in 2017 case

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who is accused of killing his neighbor in southwest Albuquerque has a prior criminal history.
Jonathon Mendosa, who was arrested Monday in the shooting death of Cesar Humberto Valencia Jr., was suspected in 2017 of breaking into a home with a gun.
At the time, he was a convicted felon who was not permitted to carry a firearm.
However, the charges were dropped.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they did not proceed with the case because “APD failed to provide them timely discovery in the case.”
The spokesperson added that the owners of the property, who waited nearly 16 months, lost interest in assisting the prosecution of Mendosa.
KOB 4 asked APD why it took so long for the department to give evidence to the district attorney.
A spokesperson said the police report was never turned in.
The spokesperson also said investigators eventually turned over all of their evidence. However, the case was never refiled.
