Murder suspect had charges dropped in 2017 case

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they did not proceed with the case because “APD failed to provide them timely discovery in the case.”

The spokesperson added that the owners of the property, who waited nearly 16 months, lost interest in assisting the prosecution of Mendosa.

KOB 4 asked APD why it took so long for the department to give evidence to the district attorney.

A spokesperson said the police report was never turned in.

The spokesperson also said investigators eventually turned over all of their evidence. However, the case was never refiled.