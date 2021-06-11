Murder suspect turns himself in to APD

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 11, 2021 09:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect who said he fatally shot a man earlier this week surrendered to police Friday.
Yoen Sotolongo, 37, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on one open count of murder after he allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Leisudis Herrera.
The homicide took place near 1515 Columbia Drive southeast on June 7.
Sotolongo told APD he believes Herrera was involved in an incident the night prior in which someone shot at Sotolongo's vehicle. He also told police that he fired several shots at Herrera as he approached in a motorcycle.
