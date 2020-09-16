Murder suspect waives his right to preliminary hearing | KOB 4
Murder suspect waives his right to preliminary hearing

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 16, 2020 05:08 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of trying to steal a man's bike and then shooting him outside a bus stop on central near Old Town appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Elijah Amos was set to have his preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough probable cause to take the case to trial.

It's can be a lengthy hearing when evidence is presented against a defendant.

However, Amos waived his right to the hearing.

"So, I'm waving it, that means I'm going to have a trial on the other cases," Amos told the judge.

Amos did not challenge if there was enough probable cause.

He will be arranged in District Court where a trial date will be set. He will remain behind bars until then.


