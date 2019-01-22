Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The woman who police say was choked to death by her fiancé last week was a loving mother and employee of Albuquerque Public Schools.
Last week, Krishauna Perez, 27, was found dead inside her home near Coors and Central.
Perez's family describe her as a timid, yet loving woman. For years she worked with students with special needs at local schools, including, most recently, at Hayes Middle School.
“To know my sister was to love her. She had the most gentle spirit and loved her life and wanted the best for her daughter,” said her sister Marisa Perez.
Police responded to the gruesome scene where they found Krishauna Perez dead in her bedroom covered with blankets.
According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Lopez – who Perez had been in a relationship with for five years – called 911 and stated that he had just killed his fiancé.
Lopez admitted to police that he choked Krishauna to death, holding her so tight she couldn’t scream for help.
According to the complaint, Lopez said it all stemmed from an argument after he accused Krishauna of cheating. Police say Lopez then tried to kill himself.
Lopez remains locked up and Tuesday afternoon the state signaled its intent to keep him in custody.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support Perez's daughter. You can donate by following this link.
