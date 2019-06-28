Murder victim’s father has emotional outburst as suspect appears in court

According to court documents, Shanta broke up with Cartagena two weeks ago after dating him for about 4 or 5 years. Friends told police Cartagena wouldn't leave Shanta alone, was following her to work, and was making suicidal threats.



Cartagena turned himself into police in El Paso following the murders.



To avoid a conflict of interest in this case, private defense attorney Tom Clark represented Cartagena in court Friday, instead of an attorney employed directly by the public defender's office. Laura worked for the office as a social worker.



"So naturally someone from the office can't represent someone who's alleged to have killed one of their employees,” Clark told KOB 4 following the court hearing. “That's what contract lawyers are for. I'm a contract public defender for homicide cases."



Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to keep Cartagena in jail with no bond while he awaits trial. Clark said he plans to fight that motion.



"There are a couple of reasons,” he said. “Number one, our client has no history of criminal behavior whatsoever. Number two, and I think most important, he's presumed to be innocent."

Cartagena will remain in jail until a judge makes a decision on the state’s pretrial detention motion sometime next week.