Murdered woman’s family raise money for reward for info that leads to killer’s arrest

"I knocked on the window of the car and I saw she was leaning sideways and then I noticed blood coming out of the side of her head and that's when I noticed the bullet hole,” he said.

Jacque’s family is still searching for answers.

"My wife is never, never going to come back. I have to live with that for the rest of my life as well as the rest of my family,” he said.

Jacque and her husband first met more than 20 years ago in Columbia. Her only son, Kevin Dieguez, noticed how the two hit it off early.

"She was a single mom for a while. And then after we got here I just saw their relationship was, and it was, I mean just from the beginning it was good chemistry they had,” Kevin said.

Jacque and Sam were married for 18 years. She became a stepmom to four other children including Raul Vigil.

"She was always there for my dad and I know that Jacque had a great relationship with my dad. I know they loved each other a lot,” Raul said.

When Kevin wanted to become a State Police officer, he remembered his mother’s concern.

"When I told her I'd be thinking about State Police she was worried. I mean she was also supportive but she was scared, nervous. She would always call and checkup on me and stuff. And she would always tell me text me whenever you get home,” he said.

Jacque’s family said she was always there for her kids through the good, bad and unpredictable.

"She was the first person I called when my wife's water broke. I'm like ‘Mom, her water broke. What do I do?” so she was always my go to,” Kevin said.

His daughter is now four months old and without her grandmother.

The family is hoping to raise more money for a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

"I don't want just to solve Jacque, my wife’s crime. I want to advocate for all the other victims that are still here. There are some cases that still haven't been solved,” said her husband.

State Police officers will be taking calls Wednesday for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward hotline in an effort to boost Jacque Vigil’s reward fund.



