Museum of Southwestern Biology opens doors to public for the first time

Witt says he is excited to showcase the: beautiful, unusual and wild animal specimens throughout the museum.

"Plants, arthropods which are insects and spiders, fishes, reptiles and amphibians," said Witt.

Jocelyn Colella, a UNM Ph.D. candidate, says she hopes the museum tour can inspire the next generation of scientists.

"This can absolutely open your eyes as a kid to how cool animals are and their different adaptations and ways they respond to their environment," said Colella.

Witt says it can give us clues about our planet's past and the future.

"We think we're living in the sixth mass extinction," said Witt.

Student researchers, assistants, staff, and faculty curators will be on hand to answer questions about the important research being done at the museum.

"We're producing and securing a record of what our environment is like right now. If we don't do that, the record won't exist," said Witt.