MVD expands in-person operations as COVID-19 case counts improve

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 05, 2021 02:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the state, the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is expanding its in-person operations.
MVD is also planning to launch a new appointment scheduling system on Monday, March 8.
The new MVD Direct scheduler will allow New Mexicans to check in to their appointments via a text message from their cars, and then receive a text message when their number is called.
Customers will be able to access the new scheduling system by visiting the MVD website. Transactions will continue to be conducted by appointment only.
Previously, MVD locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces only allowed limited in-person appointments for first-time New Mexico licenses, first-time Real ID licenses, and for dropping off vehicle title transfer and registration paperwork.
The improved COVID conditions have allowed the MVD to expand their appointment capacity and the types of transactions offered.
