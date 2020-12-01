MVD expands online services while in-person offices are shut down

Joy Wang
Updated: December 01, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: December 01, 2020 09:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With MVD’s closed across the state, MVD officials want to make people aware of their online services.
"Most driver's license renewals can be done online. That includes drivers who are 79 and older who previously had to do that in person. Those now can be done online as well. Interlock renewals can be done online. Commercial licenses now can be done online. That also is new," explained Charlie Moore with the State's Taxation and Revenue Department.
Drivers can also get their temporary license online. Vehicle registration renewal has been available online for year along with other things like updating insurance or address information.
"There are a few that can't. Your first time REAL ID license, your first license, first New Mexico license of any kind—those do need to be done in person," said Moore. "We will continue to accept appointments for those in this time period."
Keep in mind, if you do plan on visiting an MVD office, you have to have an appointment.
Moore explained what needs to happen in specific instances like if you purchased a car in a private sale in New Mexico.
“That is the transaction that we are working on moving online, so that should be available. I can't say how soon—it's in development,” he said.
Right now, MVD offices are not scheduling those services in person.
If you’re coming from out-of-state, or bought a car out-of-state, you’ll need to wait a little longer.
"The VIN inspections and the road tests—they will not be able to do those so those will have to be rescheduled," explained Moore.
That means new drivers won't be able to get their license without that road test.
"Unfortunately, it's tough," said Moore. "We understand how frustrating this is for so many people. It's frustrating for us, but keeping everybody safe really has to be the top priority right now."
Staff in most offices are limited to 25 percent, and other MVD staff are helping the Department of Health at COVID-19 testing sites.
Most offices will be closed until December 7th. Seven field offices in Alamogordo, Silver City, Taos, Socorro, Lordsburg, Reserve and Tucumcari will open on Dec. 2. Those offices will honor existing appointments for all transactions except those involving VIN inspections (out of state title transfers) and road tests.
For more information about the MVD's online services, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company