MVD expands online services while in-person offices are shut down

Keep in mind, if you do plan on visiting an MVD office, you have to have an appointment.

Moore explained what needs to happen in specific instances like if you purchased a car in a private sale in New Mexico.

“That is the transaction that we are working on moving online, so that should be available. I can't say how soon—it's in development,” he said.

Right now, MVD offices are not scheduling those services in person.

If you’re coming from out-of-state, or bought a car out-of-state, you’ll need to wait a little longer.

"The VIN inspections and the road tests—they will not be able to do those so those will have to be rescheduled," explained Moore.

That means new drivers won't be able to get their license without that road test.

"Unfortunately, it's tough," said Moore. "We understand how frustrating this is for so many people. It's frustrating for us, but keeping everybody safe really has to be the top priority right now."

Staff in most offices are limited to 25 percent, and other MVD staff are helping the Department of Health at COVID-19 testing sites.

Most offices will be closed until December 7th. Seven field offices in Alamogordo, Silver City, Taos, Socorro, Lordsburg, Reserve and Tucumcari will open on Dec. 2. Those offices will honor existing appointments for all transactions except those involving VIN inspections (out of state title transfers) and road tests.

For more information about the MVD's online services, click here.