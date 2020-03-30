MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is requiring the MVD to waive late fees and other penalties that would have been assessed since March 11, when she first issued a state of emergency for New Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The late fees will not be assessed while MVD offices are closed, and for a "reasonable period of time after" they reopen.
New Mexico State Police is also being directed to not issue citations for registrations or licenses that expire during the waiver period.
“MVD offices have been closed to protect public health. The governor’s action today provides flexibility for customers who are concerned about staying in compliance with New Mexico’s motor vehicle laws,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
Drivers are still encouraged to use mvdonline.com to take care of transactions that can be handled on the website.
Late fees and other penalties will still apply if they are incurred prior to or after the temporary waiver period.
