MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates

MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2020 06:51 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 05:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is requiring the MVD to waive late fees and other penalties that would have been assessed since March 11, when she first issued a state of emergency for New Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late fees will not be assessed while MVD offices are closed, and for a "reasonable period of time after" they reopen.

Advertisement

New Mexico State Police is also being directed to not issue citations for registrations or licenses that expire during the waiver period.

“MVD offices have been closed to protect public health. The governor’s action today provides flexibility for customers who are concerned about staying in compliance with New Mexico’s motor vehicle laws,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.

Drivers are still encouraged to use mvdonline.com to take care of transactions that can be handled on the website.

Late fees and other penalties will still apply if they are incurred prior to or after the temporary waiver period.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
Advertisement


Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
Advocacy group donates electronic tablets to nursing homes and assisted living facilities
Advocacy group donates electronic tablets to nursing homes and assisted living facilities
MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates
MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates