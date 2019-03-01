Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop

Mykl Chavez Mykl Chavez | 

Marian Camacho
March 01, 2019 12:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted felon who hit an officer with his vehicle on Thursday, and police say that's not the first time he's done something like that.

Advertisement

Mykl Chavez is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated battery upon a peace officer.

According to Crime Stoppers, Chavez gave an officer a false name and date of birth during a traffic stop Thursday evening in Bosque Farms.

As the officer was attempting to retrieve the VIN from the vehicle, police say Chavez drove off, hitting the officer with his side view mirror, knocking him to the street.

Chavez is also wanted for trying to run over another officer in October 2017.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 01, 2019 12:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Woman arrested for Family Dollar murder no stranger to police
Maiah Nicole Madrid-Schleicher
Man's body found at bottom of Pecos River
Pecos River file photo
Advertisement




New Mexico contemplates tax hike to underwrite education
New Mexico contemplates tax hike to underwrite education
Person of interest in murder of teen boys to remain in jail
Person of interest in murder of teen boys to remain in jail
Albuquerque mayor seeks increased state funding
Albuquerque mayor seeks increased state funding
Attorney General urges Legislature to take action on child abuse bill
Attorney General urges Legislature to take action on child abuse bill
New Mexico bill urging circus arts in schools passes 1st test
New Mexico bill urging circus arts in schools passes 1st test