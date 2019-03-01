Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted felon who hit an officer with his vehicle on Thursday, and police say that's not the first time he's done something like that.
Mykl Chavez is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated battery upon a peace officer.
According to Crime Stoppers, Chavez gave an officer a false name and date of birth during a traffic stop Thursday evening in Bosque Farms.
As the officer was attempting to retrieve the VIN from the vehicle, police say Chavez drove off, hitting the officer with his side view mirror, knocking him to the street.
Chavez is also wanted for trying to run over another officer in October 2017.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
