Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum

"We're gonna make something completely uniquely New Mexico and yet an international draw to people all over the world. It'll put Albuquerque on new maps and help increase its prevalence in maps it's already on," said Lowry.

Inside the castle, there will be 15 galleries filled with turquoise gemstones. Museum goers can learn the history of the gem, jewelry, science and the international use of the turquoise.

Lowry said the two floors can be rented for special events. The price is still unknown.

In addition to the castle, there will be a gift shop and cafe in a building next door.

Tickets for museum tours are available online at turquoisemuseum.com.