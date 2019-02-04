Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Casey Torres
February 04, 2019 06:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The gray castle on Lead and Second Street in downtown has been a mysterious building since it was built in 2008.
It was a private residence until the owner died. Since then, it has remained closed to the public.
Jacob Lowry is the executive director of Turquoise Museum. The castle is the museum's new home. Lowry said they started renovations in April and hope to be done by March.
"We're gonna make something completely uniquely New Mexico and yet an international draw to people all over the world. It'll put Albuquerque on new maps and help increase its prevalence in maps it's already on," said Lowry.
Inside the castle, there will be 15 galleries filled with turquoise gemstones. Museum goers can learn the history of the gem, jewelry, science and the international use of the turquoise.
Lowry said the two floors can be rented for special events. The price is still unknown.
In addition to the castle, there will be a gift shop and cafe in a building next door.
Tickets for museum tours are available online at turquoisemuseum.com.
