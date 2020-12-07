Mysterious monolith spotted in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Mysterious monolith spotted in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 07, 2020 12:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mystery continues — another monolith has been spotted. This time, the monolith was found in Albuquerque. 

Mayor Tim Keller tweeted a photo of the monolith Monday morning, which appears to be near Pan American Freeway and Montano. 

Monoliths have been dominating headlines since the first was spotted in Utah about two weeks ago. Another monument was then found in Romania, and later in California. 

A Santa Fe-based art collective, The Most Famous Artist, has taken credit for the monoliths and even put them up for sale on their website. The collective also posted on Instagram that they are offering Joe Rogan the exclusive story behind the monoliths. 


