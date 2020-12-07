Mysterious monolith spotted in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 07, 2020 12:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mystery continues — another monolith has been spotted. This time, the monolith was found in Albuquerque.
Mayor Tim Keller tweeted a photo of the monolith Monday morning, which appears to be near Pan American Freeway and Montano.
We want to believe. #Monolith has been spotted in ABQ! What do you think it means?#abqmonolith #OneAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/axRV31JXus— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) December 7, 2020
Monoliths have been dominating headlines since the first was spotted in Utah about two weeks ago. Another monument was then found in Romania, and later in California.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company