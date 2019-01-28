Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown

Ryan Laughlin
January 28, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Federal workers are thanking New Mexicans for helping take care of federal land during the government shutdown.

Advertisement

“From what we can tell, people were very respectful. In fact, there's an anonymous good citizen out there, or citizens maybe, who were cleaning up the Rinconada Canyon restrooms for us while we were closed,” said Dennis Vasquez, superintendent for Petroglyph National Monument. “Not only was some mystery person cleaning the bathrooms, they were even restocking it with toilet paper."

While the area is completely open again, there is a possibility of another government shutdown in three weeks.

Vasquez said he and other employees aren't thinking about that right now.

“We're happy to be at work. We're going to continue to do the work -- and when we receive notification we'll go into that mode – but, you know, national parks, we're here for the long term," he said.
 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 28, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: January 28, 2019 04:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Family continues to search for missing mother
Family continues to search for missing mother
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque
Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown
Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown
Protesters seek immigrant protections in New Mexico
Protesters seek immigrant protections in New Mexico
Bill to allow life-ending medication moves forward at the Roundhouse
Bill to allow life-ending medication moves forward at the Roundhouse
UNM soccer players ask lawmakers to reinstate sport
UNM soccer players ask lawmakers to reinstate sport