Mystery person stocked bathrooms at Petroglyphs during govt. shutdown

“From what we can tell, people were very respectful. In fact, there's an anonymous good citizen out there, or citizens maybe, who were cleaning up the Rinconada Canyon restrooms for us while we were closed,” said Dennis Vasquez, superintendent for Petroglyph National Monument. “Not only was some mystery person cleaning the bathrooms, they were even restocking it with toilet paper."



While the area is completely open again, there is a possibility of another government shutdown in three weeks.

Vasquez said he and other employees aren't thinking about that right now.