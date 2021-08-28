NAACP holds press conference following Washington Middle School shooting

Chase Golightly
Updated: August 28, 2021 04:16 PM
Created: August 28, 2021 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a news conference Saturday to talk about stopping youth violence.
The family of Bennie Hargrove along with leaders with the NAACP and state Rep. Pamelya Herndon were also in attendance for the press briefing.
It was just over two weeks ago, when Hargrove was killed by another student at Washington Middle School. Its the first time since hearing from the family.
“Miss my son, very hurt he had to lose his life. Would like the world to know that being bullied, this is the outcome of it. We've got to do something to stop this around the world. Me and my family would like to thank all of you very very much,” said Hargrove's mother.
Hargrove’s funeral is happening Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Duke City Church at 11 a.m.
It will be open to the public.
