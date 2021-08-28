NAACP holds press conference following Washington Middle School shooting

“Miss my son, very hurt he had to lose his life. Would like the world to know that being bullied, this is the outcome of it. We've got to do something to stop this around the world. Me and my family would like to thank all of you very very much,” said Hargrove's mother.

Hargrove’s funeral is happening Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Duke City Church at 11 a.m.

It will be open to the public.