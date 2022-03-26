NAACP hosts community forum in hopes to diversify APD, FBI workforce

African American men represent just 3.5%, African American women just 1%. There was a small turnout to Saturday's recruitment event.

APD officer Hence Williams says it's an example of the challenges that law enforcement agencies face to recruit African Americans.

"It says just that. We have some challenges and it's not by accident. It's not by chance. It's that we have to do a better job recruiting people of color. It's not easy, I think there's some myths I think there is some history that has certainly not been positive and would make individuals apprehensive," said Williams.

Raul Bujanda -- FBI special agent in charge of the Albuquerque field office – explains how they're working to change that.

"A lot of it has to do with bringing the people that we've already recruited –we have a lot of individuals that have that diversity already and talking about their experiences about how they were able to make it into the FBI because a lot of it is kind of our own perceived barriers – that's not something that I can do, so we can kind of start breaking down our own personal experiences. I think that'll open the door for others to apply and look at the FBI as an opportunity and a career for them," said Bujanda.