NACA receives national recognition, named 'School of Opportunity'

Christina Rodriguez
May 24, 2019 08:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque high school is receiving national recognition. The Native American Community Academy was named a School of Opportunity by the National Education Policy Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The designation means the school follows research-based practices to build student's strengths and create challenging learning opportunities. 

"The 'special sauce' of our school was really lifted up by our community 13 years ago," said Anpao Duta Flying Earth, the executive director at NACA. "Parents, family members, community members wanted to see students that were academically prepared, secure in their identity and healthy."

NACA joins six other schools to receive the designation this year – joining a network of 45 other schools of opportunity. 

