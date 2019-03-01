NAHL announces New Mexico Ice Wolves | KOB 4
NAHL announces New Mexico Ice Wolves

Jeffrey Gordon
March 01, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been nearly a decade since a hockey team had called New Mexico home. On Thursday, the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced that the Ice Wolves will skate into competition this fall. 

The newest NAHL junior league franchise is owned by Stanley Hubbard, also the owner of KOB 4. 

"There's hasn't been really high-quality, top-end hockey in this community in almost a decade and so when we had the opportunity to pursue a franchise in the North American Hockey League, we went after it," Hubbard said. 

The team will play at Outpost Arena on Tramway, which will be getting some upgrades. 

"They'll be new seating put in to make way for this NAHL team that's coming," Hubbard said. "We just keep making it bigger and better, creating more opportunities while keeping the cost affordable for everyone." 

The NAHL is a junior hockey league. The roster will be made up of players who are most likely looking to catch on with an NCAA program. 

There have even been some players that have made it to the NHL level. 

"32 percent of incoming college hockey players come right out of this league," Hubbard said. "It's a remarkable number and there will be players that pass through Albuquerque on this team and you're going to see drafted into the NHL." 

It has been 10 years since the New Mexico Scorpions left our state, and 8 years since the Mustangs packed their bags. 

The Ice Wolves are expected to announce their staff and their tryout dates in the upcoming weeks. 

Jeffrey Gordon


Updated: March 01, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 04:25 PM

