Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Brittany Costello
July 01, 2019 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A naked man was seen going on a rampage on Albuquerque’s West Side Sunday.
Police say Reginald Eustace was allegedly threatening customers at the Target, on Coors near Paseo del Norte, with a pen.
When they confronted him, police say he took off running.
He was seen picking up rocks and throwing them at drivers.
The sales manager at Melloy Dodge said Eustace also damaged cars at the dealership before busting through the glass doors at the entrance.
“There was blood, there was glass everywhere,” Jessie Sarabia said. “The doors were broken.”
Police arrested Eustace on the showroom floor.
According to court documents, Eustace told Target employees that he had been drugged.
He was taken to the hospital.
He is facing numerous charges, including breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.
