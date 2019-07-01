Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque

He was seen picking up rocks and throwing them at drivers.

The sales manager at Melloy Dodge said Eustace also damaged cars at the dealership before busting through the glass doors at the entrance.

“There was blood, there was glass everywhere,” Jessie Sarabia said. “The doors were broken.”

Police arrested Eustace on the showroom floor.

According to court documents, Eustace told Target employees that he had been drugged.

He was taken to the hospital.

He is facing numerous charges, including breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.