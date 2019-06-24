Name of new Sandia Peak restaurant revealed | KOB 4
Name of new Sandia Peak restaurant revealed

Ryan Laughlin
June 24, 2019 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The name of the new restaurant atop Sandia Peak was revealed Monday.

Ten 3 will soon host thousands of people who take the tram every year.

Benny Abruzzo, the president of the restaurant, came up with the name.

“It just made more sense every day we were here. why is this place special? It's 10,300 feet," he said.

The building promises to offer amazing views, fine and casual dining and host special events.

It will also have bathrooms for hikers and people who ride the tram.

"It is, I hope, something that's going be iconic for the next decades to come," Abruzzo said.

Abruzzo hopes to open the restaurant in July.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 24, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: June 24, 2019 03:49 PM

