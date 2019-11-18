National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations

In Lordsburg, they are doing perimeter security for the forward operating base.

Nava told KOB 4 the soldiers will be there a while.

“The mission is currently set to go through fiscal year 2020, so I would say at least through December, probably through the calendar year of 2020,” Nava said.

It is up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to decide if more will be deployed or if they will end the mission early.

A spokesperson for the governor said as of now, there is no expected change in their mission and they don’t anticipate deploying more troops.