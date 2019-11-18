National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations

Kassi Nelson
Created: November 18, 2019 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -The state's National Guard is still providing support at the U.S.-Mexico border, but on a much smaller scale.

Under former Gov. Susana Martinez, 118 soldiers were at the border. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled the number of troops back to 20 when she took office.

Advertisement

Major General Kenneth Nava updated legislators Monday on what troops are doing.

He said in Deming, soldiers are working in border protection stations to help process people coming through.

In Lordsburg, they are doing perimeter security for the forward operating base.

Nava told KOB 4 the soldiers will be there a while.

“The mission is currently set to go through fiscal year 2020, so I would say at least through December, probably through the calendar year of 2020,” Nava said.

It is up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to decide if more will be deployed or if they will end the mission early.

A spokesperson for the governor said as of now, there is no expected change in their mission and they don’t anticipate deploying more troops.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Advertisement


National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
APS kicks off superintendent search meetings
APS kicks off superintendent search meetings
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure