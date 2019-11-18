National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -The state's National Guard is still providing support at the U.S.-Mexico border, but on a much smaller scale.
Under former Gov. Susana Martinez, 118 soldiers were at the border. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled the number of troops back to 20 when she took office.
Major General Kenneth Nava updated legislators Monday on what troops are doing.
He said in Deming, soldiers are working in border protection stations to help process people coming through.
In Lordsburg, they are doing perimeter security for the forward operating base.
Nava told KOB 4 the soldiers will be there a while.
“The mission is currently set to go through fiscal year 2020, so I would say at least through December, probably through the calendar year of 2020,” Nava said.
It is up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to decide if more will be deployed or if they will end the mission early.
A spokesperson for the governor said as of now, there is no expected change in their mission and they don’t anticipate deploying more troops.
