National Guard to help test all inmates at MDC for COVID-19

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 08, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: October 08, 2020 03:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All inmates at the Bernalillo County Detention Center will be tested for COVID-19 following an outbreak at the facility.
The jail has reported 101 positive cases since the start of October.
“We have our medical team working on it with DOH (Department of Health). And the national guard is coming as well to start testing of the entire facility beginning tomorrow, and that’ll happen until we get everyone tested as far as inmates go," said Chief Greg Richardson.
The jail has not routinely made the number of cases at the facility public.
The county’s website hasn't been updated since August.
Richardson said the jail has been letting stakeholders, like lawyers and law enforcement, know what’s going on. He said they plan on doing a better job to keep the public informed.
"I do realize and I think staff realizes that we are entrusted with housing family members, their family and their friends. And they’re probably interested in those numbers so that’s something we’ll definitely look at," Richardson said.
Despite the recent uptick in cases, officials said most of them are being identified during the intake process.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company