National Guard to help test all inmates at MDC for COVID-19

The county’s website hasn't been updated since August.

Richardson said the jail has been letting stakeholders, like lawyers and law enforcement, know what’s going on. He said they plan on doing a better job to keep the public informed.

"I do realize and I think staff realizes that we are entrusted with housing family members, their family and their friends. And they’re probably interested in those numbers so that’s something we’ll definitely look at," Richardson said.

Despite the recent uptick in cases, officials said most of them are being identified during the intake process.