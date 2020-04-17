National Hispanic Cultural Center gets leader after months | KOB 4
National Hispanic Cultural Center gets leader after months

The Associated Press
Created: April 17, 2020 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fine arts appraiser and consultant from Mexico City has been named the new executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center of New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced this week that Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal has accepted the job to lead the center after more than a year of uncertainty.

Gonzalez Mariscal replaces the popular former executive director, Rebecca Avitia, who was asked to resign by incoming Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Avitia was credited with turning around the long-struggling center.

Gonzalez Mariscal recently curated the collection for the soon-to-be-inaugurated Mexico City offices of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis. She has been a cultural attaché for the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston.

The $56 million center opened in 2000 after more than 20 years of work by activists. But the center saw nine executive and interim executive directors until Avitia took over. She was the center’s longest-serving executive director.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

