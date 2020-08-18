National Sleep Foundation shares tips for students to get better sleep

Casey Torres
Updated: August 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Created: August 18, 2020 07:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Sleep Foundation says more screen time can mean less sleep time. With schools going virtually, that could mean more tossing and turning for kids.
The NSF says tech devices like laptops, cellphones and tablets can emit an artificial blue light which slows down the production of melatonin, a sleep hormone.
To beat the sleepless nights, the NSF has these recommendations:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company