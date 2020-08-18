National Sleep Foundation shares tips for students to get better sleep | KOB 4
National Sleep Foundation shares tips for students to get better sleep

Casey Torres
Updated: August 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Created: August 18, 2020 07:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Sleep Foundation says more screen time can mean less sleep time. With schools going virtually, that could mean more tossing and turning for kids.

The NSF says tech devices like laptops, cellphones and tablets can emit an artificial blue light which slows down the production of melatonin, a sleep hormone.

To beat the sleepless nights, the NSF has these recommendations:

  • Kids should have at least 60 minutes of exercise each day to help raise the body’s temperature. When the body temperature drops, they can fall asleep quicker.
  • Try to keep your child’s bedroom cool, quiet and dimly lit or dark. It also helps if kids sleep in the same room every night.
  • All tech devices should be off limits in the bedroom and an hour before bedtime.
  • Avoid having caffeine after lunch.
  • It’s best to keep the same sleep schedule during the weekends.


