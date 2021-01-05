Native American artifacts to be returned to New Mexico

Gov. Vallo said many of the ceramic bowls were used in burial rituals, and were never meant to be unearthed.

"Contemporary Pueblo people, like myself, are not familiar with, and maybe shouldn't even have any exposure too. That's the level of sensitivity,” he said.

For decades, Mimbres artifacts were held at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Around 2,000 artifacts are still technically owned by the University of Minnesota, even after a federal law passed 30 years ago directing museums and universities to return items from burial grounds.

"There are still mindsets in thinking in these institutions that doesn't believe that these items should return to Native Americans, to their origin communities. And instead they should stay with Western science. They should stay with Western institutions,” said Shannon O’Loughlin, executive director of the Association on American Indian Affairs.

O’Loughlin said lack of resources played a role in preventing artifacts from being returned. However, the Department of Indian Affairs passed a resolution that said the University of Minnesota was resisting compliance with the law, and ordered them to file quarterly reports on its progress returning the artifacts.

"Well, I appreciate that the university is being proactive and that they've been encouraged to move things along. And we'll see. You never know,” Gov. Vallo said.

In the past, Gov. Vallo said commitments have not been upheld, however this time he said he's hopeful the artifacts will return to their rightful owners.

"What all the tribes are really asking for, is the opportunity to repatriate, so the ancestors can be put back to rest,” he said.