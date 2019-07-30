Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - One of two Native American women in Congress has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.



U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of New Mexico on Tuesday announced her endorsement in social media posts that describe Warren as a great friend and partner on policies that affect Indian Country.



On Instagram , a tinted photograph of Haaland and Warren accompanies praise for the senator's efforts related to working families, student loan debt and missing and murdered indigenous women.



Warren has been criticized for claiming Native American identity early in her career and apologized recently to the Cherokee Nation for releasing DNA test results as evidence she had Native American ancestry, albeit at least six generations back.



Haaland is a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo and represents a district centered in Albuquerque.