Native American potter asks public to continue supporting New Mexico artists during pandemic

Chris Ramirez
Created: April 15, 2020 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dominique Toya’s pots are collected all over the country and beyond. Her pots are famous for their swirls, and while they may look contemporary, they are created the same way Dominique’s ancestors made pots. The clay comes from Jemez land, and she constructs the pots by hand and fires them outside.

“That's important to me because that's been handed down to me, like I said, I'm the fifth generation of potters and everything I know I've learned from my grandmother, my mother or my family members,” Dominique said.

Since the pandemic hit, art galleries closed and the Santa Fe Indian Market was canceled, leaving artists with no one to sell to.

“It's been difficult to where I can't really get out there and like go to Santa Fe and take one of my pieces to the gallery so they can sell it for me, so, I've had to adapt,” she said. “As an artist, I had to adapt and put my pottery more on social media again.”

Dominique is encouraging other artists to showcase their work online and for people to continue to support New Mexico’s art community, even if it means doing business differently.

“If you have an artist who you like or you think you would like to buy a piece from, this would be the perfect time because it's hard for us as artists,” she said.

Some galleries are still making online sales and shipping art to customers. Dominique is also on the board of the Santa Fe Indian Market and she said the board is currently exploring the idea of a virtual market.


