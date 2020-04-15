Native American potter asks public to continue supporting New Mexico artists during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dominique Toya’s pots are collected all over the country and beyond. Her pots are famous for their swirls, and while they may look contemporary, they are created the same way Dominique’s ancestors made pots. The clay comes from Jemez land, and she constructs the pots by hand and fires them outside.

“That's important to me because that's been handed down to me, like I said, I'm the fifth generation of potters and everything I know I've learned from my grandmother, my mother or my family members,” Dominique said.