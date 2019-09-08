Native birds dying from ingesting rat poison

“It is a Western Screech Owl again a little guy and that is their whole diet, they’re built for getting little mice,” Deese said.

Deese runs On a Wing and a Prayer, a nonprofit in Corrales that rehabilitates native birds to return them to the wild. She has a prayer of her own, that people stop using rat poison and go back to old fashioned snap traps. She said she’s received four birds in the past week that have died from poisoning. While she sees birds poisoned and killed year round, she hasn’t seen a spike like this.

“And there’s really nothing to be done to save them,” Deese said.

She said that poison doesn’t go away after mice and rats eat it. It goes up the food chain. Ironic, because these kinds of birds actually keep the rodent population under control naturally.

“There are companies that will tell you that there’s not secondary poisoning from these things, but I have the bodies to show that there is,” said Deese.