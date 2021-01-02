Native groups demand justice for man tased by park ranger at Petroglyph National Monument

“This park ranger started following me, and he came out of nowhere and he got upset about that. I guess he was upset about me going off trail before, you know, doing my prayers for the rocks,” House said.

A four-minute video posted to House’s Instagram shows a park ranger repeatedly deploying his taser at House while House appears to be confused and afraid. The video went viral within a few days.

In the video, the park ranger attempts to handcuff House, and is not heard explaining why he deployed his taser or why House was being detained. House eventually agreed to sit and be handcuffed.

Recently released lapel video also shows what led up to that moment.

Ranger: Do you guys have ID's with you? I don't intend on writing anything. Sir, you are not free to go right now. Hold on. Hold on. Hey bud. You are not free. Do not do it like this okay. Please don't be like that”

House: I don’t need to show you an ID.

Ranger: It’s just a simple contact that is honesty a warning. I don't expect it to be more than that. All I need to make sure we haven’t talked about it in the past.

House: You are not getting my ID. You don’t need my identification, sir.

In the past week, others have voiced concerns about law enforcement at the Petroglyph National Monument. KOB 4 spoke with one couple who said the same officer kept them detained for three hours and took away medical merijuana they had a prescription for. They are scheduled to appear in court for their case in March.