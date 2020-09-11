Native New Yorker recalls moving to New Mexico after 9/11, falling in love

The World Trade Center became one of Blood's favorite spots in the city.

She said the view left her speechless.

But it all changed on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I was listening to my radio," she said.

She said there was announcement about a plane hitting one of the towers.

Blood said she turned on her TV and watched in horror. But she saw resilience in people.

"Everybody was, anybody that could do anything was helping," she said. "People were swarming into the churches all along 5th Avenue, all over the city."

The tragedy took a toll on Blood.

"The aftermath was so hard, but everybody felt like they had to do something," she said.

Eventually, Blood said she focused on setting new priorities in life, including allowing herself to fall in love.

"He invited me out here to Albuquerque, and one thing led to another, and we got married," Blood said. "And I've been here for almost 10 years now."

Blood said marrying her childhood sweetheart gave her a new outlook on life.

"I think that the most important thing is that if you need help, don't be afraid to pick up a phone and say 'help me' or pick up a phone and say 'can I help you,'" Blood said.