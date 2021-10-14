"Friends of the Sandia Mountains" volunteers time to ensure safe nature areas

Now, 24 years later, the organization has grown to well over a hundred people, including Lou Romero. Romero retired from the U.S. Forest Service but he could never be far from the trees.

"I discovered the Friends of the Sandia Mountains," Romero said. "It gave me an opportunity to go back outdoors where I grew up and do this kind of stuff."

The Forest Service's seven-word motto, "Caring for the land and serving the people", represents what he is all about.

"It really represents what the Friends of the Sandia Mountains do," Romero explained. "We care for the mountains and serve the people every day that we're out here."

The group's latest project includes replacing the posts surrounding the parking lot to prevent vehicles from damaging or destroying the place.

"The real reward in volunteering is seeing the results of your work knowing that you made a contribution to make the Sandia Mountains a better place for everybody," Nicholson said. "The idea is provide a place where people so close to a treasure like this can come out and recreate in ways that they enjoy and do it in as safe a manner as possible."

Most of the volunteers are retired but they are always looking for younger people to get involved.