Navajo chef releasing cookbook

Bitsoie is Dine and from New Mexico, and always had a passion for cooking and storytelling. It's a skill he shares in his book, which features more than 80 recipes.

"Seventy percent of all the ingredients that we now consume, all come from the western hemisphere, so that's a good tidbit," he said.

His most recent title was executive chef at the Mitsitam Cafe at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

He says Native fare is becoming very popular.

"Native chefs really do have a platform and Native food is the first time it's ever been highlighted, for example, Top Chef, a couple weeks ago, had a Native American-themed show, and it's pretty rare that the cuisine is highlighted in that capacity," Bitsoie said.

Bitsoie's book is available for preorder through Amazon and Target.com

It's set to be released in October.