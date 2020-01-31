Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain

Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain Photo: Jane Phillips/The New Mexican via AP

The Associated Press
Updated: January 31, 2020 01:05 PM
Created: January 31, 2020 01:03 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.

Joe Vandever Sr. died of health complications Friday in Haystack, New Mexico, according to his family. He was 96.

Advertisement

Tribal leaders called Vandever a “great warrior” and a “compassionate family man” and asked Navajos to keep his spirit and his family in their prayers.

Vandever was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, transmitting messages using a code based on the Navajo language. The code developed by an original group of 29 Navajos was never broken.

Vandever’s death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.

Vandever enlisted in the Marines in Santa Fe in March 1943 and was honorably discharged in January 1946. He worked multiple jobs after the war, including for an oil company and as a mining prospector, and stressed the importance of the Navajo language. He also was a medicine man.

Vandever is survived by a sister, several children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had one great-great-grandchild.

Vandever’s wife of 73 years, Bessie, died last September.

He will be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements are pending.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 14-year-old turns himself in for murder
The scene of Wednesday's homicide.
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, walks to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)
New Mexico shelter dog to appear in the Puppy Bowl
New Mexico shelter dog to appear in the Puppy Bowl
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
Advertisement


Gonzales expected to earn at least $700,000 a year as UNM head football coach
undefined
Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe
Hundreds rally against proposed 'red flag law' in Santa Fe
APD: 14-year-old turns himself in for murder
The scene of Wednesday's homicide.
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, walks to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)
20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation
20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation