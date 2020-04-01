Navajo Nation announces 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Navajo County, AZ: 85

Apache County, AZ: 17

Coconino County, AZ: 40

McKinley County, NM: 10

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 6

“We are very sorry to hear of the loss of more lives due to the virus – we offer our prayers for the families of those who lost loved ones. In a few parts of the country, they are beginning to see a slight decline in new cases and it’s due to more and more residents staying home and practicing social distancing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we need everyone to fully grasp the importance of social distancing and the impact it has on fighting the spread of COVID-19. It’s completely up to us as individuals to do our part to beat the virus."

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.