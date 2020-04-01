Navajo Nation announces 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 01, 2020 08:02 AM
Created: April 01, 2020 07:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, there are now 174 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Officials have also confirmed a total of 7 deaths due to the virus.
The 174 reported cases include 26 cases in New Mexico:
“We are very sorry to hear of the loss of more lives due to the virus – we offer our prayers for the families of those who lost loved ones. In a few parts of the country, they are beginning to see a slight decline in new cases and it’s due to more and more residents staying home and practicing social distancing," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we need everyone to fully grasp the importance of social distancing and the impact it has on fighting the spread of COVID-19. It’s completely up to us as individuals to do our part to beat the virus."
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
On April 1, the Bashas' Diné Market will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. for elders to shop for essential items.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
