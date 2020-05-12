Navajo Nation Christian Response Team brings food, supplies to those in need

Joy Wang
May 12, 2020
Created: May 12, 2020 10:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation Christian Response team has been working hard getting food and supplies to those in need, but making that happen, hasn’t been easy.
KOB 4’s Joy Wang spoke with those delivering supplies and the director coordinating this effort.
Watch the interview above to hear why they say the virus has spread so quickly.
The Navajo Nation Christian Response Team is accepting donations at the Desert Springs Church in Albuquerque. Click here to see a list of preferred donation items.
