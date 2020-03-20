Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 20, 2020 09:10 AM
Created: March 20, 2020 05:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are urging the public to stay home.
"We are awaiting more details on the cases. We understand that the public has many questions and we ask that the public be patient until the facts are gathered — we do not want to report any misinformation," President Nez said. "Everyone must remain home at this point and let the health care and emergency experts do their jobs. Please be respectful and adhere to their directions as they are doing their best to protect our communities."
The majority of the 14 people who tested positive had reported their symptoms to the Kayenta IHS Service Unit. Others who tested positive were at the Chinle Health Care Facility and Northern Navajo Medical Center.
The Navajo Health Command Operations Center and Navajo Area IHS are determining how the cases may relate to each other, if at all. Officials are taking precautions to screen and isolate their family members as well.
The Navajo Nation issued a public health emergency order this week, encouraging social distancing and for the public to stay home. The Chilchinbeto community is under shelter-in-place, requiring residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
President Nez said the entire Navajo Nation may be put under shelter-in-place if the positive cases become widespread.
If you have any questions, call the Navajo Health Command Operations Center at (928) 871-7014. If you're part of the Chilchinbeto community and have questions, call (928) 871-6271.
If you think you might have COVID-19, officials say to contact your local health care center prior to your arrival:
