Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are urging the public to stay home.

"We are awaiting more details on the cases. We understand that the public has many questions and we ask that the public be patient until the facts are gathered — we do not want to report any misinformation," President Nez said. "Everyone must remain home at this point and let the health care and emergency experts do their jobs. Please be respectful and adhere to their directions as they are doing their best to protect our communities."