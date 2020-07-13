Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2020
Created: July 13, 2020 08:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Sunday.
More than 64,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,187 with 401 deaths.
"The safest place for our Navajo people to be right now is at home here on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "If you made the choice to leave the Nation during the weekend lockdowns, then you should take the responsibility of self-quarantining for 14 days when you return home because you're putting your family members and everyone in your community at risk of the virus."
Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,856 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
