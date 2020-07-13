Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve

"The safest place for our Navajo people to be right now is at home here on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "If you made the choice to leave the Nation during the weekend lockdowns, then you should take the responsibility of self-quarantining for 14 days when you return home because you're putting your family members and everyone in your community at risk of the virus."

Nez encouraged that family members hold each other accountable when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions. He urges residents to not travel and to limit public contact with others.