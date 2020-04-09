Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home | KOB 4
Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home

Colton Shone
Updated: April 09, 2020 07:11 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 12:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is under orders to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To pass the time, the Nation officials say families should learn the language and culture. An Albuquerque teacher is making for people easier to do that.

“This is going to be on our agenda for culture night,” said Warlance Chee as he conducted a Navajo Culture Class online Wednesday night. “It is very important for families out there to start using the language and if there’s no body in the home that speaks it, find a way maybe the elderly, relative or somebody you know.”

Chee is a Navajo language instructor at the Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque. He created an online portal and classroom through Quizlet so anyone can learn and practice speaking the language.

“A lot of these online platforms are really interactive for the younger generation and it’s kind of like at their fingertips — so i think it will help a lot, he said.

Chee used to hold weekly in-person classes at NACA and UNM for the community. But with new social distancing guidelines, he had to get creative. Now he’s using the online video program Zoom.

“I’m not done adding things, I”m going to add some more, some more words, start building them into sentences, into paragraphs and into stories,” he said.

To access the Quizlet, click here. To be added to the classes, reach out to Chee at chee@nacaschool.org


