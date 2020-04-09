Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is under orders to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To pass the time, the Nation officials say families should learn the language and culture. An Albuquerque teacher is making for people easier to do that.

“This is going to be on our agenda for culture night,” said Warlance Chee as he conducted a Navajo Culture Class online Wednesday night. “It is very important for families out there to start using the language and if there’s no body in the home that speaks it, find a way maybe the elderly, relative or somebody you know.”