Navajo Nation extends closures until May 17 to reduce spread of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has announced that government closures will be extended until May 17 in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not letting our guard down – now is not the time," said President Jonathan Nez. "We’re seeing a slight flattening of the curve, but we have to remain vigilant. As the leaders of the Navajo Nation, we are doing everything we can to help save as many lives as possible. Government offices will be closed, but essential personnel will continue their duties and essential government functions will continue.”