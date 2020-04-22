Navajo Nation extends closures until May 17 to reduce spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation extends closures until May 17 to reduce spread of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 22, 2020 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has announced that government closures will be extended until May 17 in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not letting our guard down – now is not the time," said President Jonathan Nez. "We’re seeing a slight flattening of the curve, but we have to remain vigilant. As the leaders of the Navajo Nation, we are doing everything we can to help save as many lives as possible. Government offices will be closed, but essential personnel will continue their duties and essential government functions will continue.”

The executive order will also be extending the shelter-in-place order, which includes the nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be another 57-hour weekend curfew starting Friday at 8 p.m. 

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning the public that there could be a second wave of COVID-19 this coming winter, which could be very devastating combined with the regular flu season," said Vice President Myron Lizer. "So, we need to remain diligent in practicing social distancing and by remaining home as much as possible. Our frontline warriors are out there fighting to protect and heal us, so let’s stay home for them."

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

MORE: 


