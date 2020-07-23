Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16

Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 23, 2020 06:37 AM
Created: July 23, 2020 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The current declaration was set to expire next week.

"The data shows that the Navajo people are doing a good job in bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to a steady decrease on the Navajo Nation, but nearby border towns and cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque continue to show increases in new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We cannot play politics with this potential deadly virus, instead we have to listen to our health care experts and analyze the data."

Advertisement

Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,684 with 431 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,456 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,167
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 740
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 592
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,423
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,217
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,364
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 802
  • Winslow Service Unit: 376
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

More than 75,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

35 federal agents to be deployed to Albuquerque as part of Pres. Trump's Operation Legend
35 federal agents to be deployed to Albuquerque as part of Pres. Trump's Operation Legend
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
NM Democrats critical of Pres. Trump, BCSO sheriff following Operation Legend announcement
NM Democrats critical of Pres. Trump, BCSO sheriff following Operation Legend announcement
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
Advertisement


2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers
2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16
Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks
Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks
Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death
Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death