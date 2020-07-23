Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,684 with 431 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,456 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,167

Crownpoint Service Unit: 740

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 592

Gallup Service Unit: 1,423

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,217

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,364

Tuba City Service Unit: 802

Winslow Service Unit: 376

3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

More than 75,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.