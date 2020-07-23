Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 23, 2020 06:37 AM
Created: July 23, 2020 06:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The current declaration was set to expire next week.
"The data shows that the Navajo people are doing a good job in bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to a steady decrease on the Navajo Nation, but nearby border towns and cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque continue to show increases in new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We cannot play politics with this potential deadly virus, instead we have to listen to our health care experts and analyze the data."
Weekend lockdowns will also continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Navajo Department of Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,684 with 431 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,456 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
"As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
More than 75,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company