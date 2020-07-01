Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until July 26

"Other states began relaxing their precautionary measures far too soon and now they are seeing the consequences with large increases in new cases, hospital visits, and hospital bed usage," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we are seeing good signs, but we have to keep the weekend lockdowns and other measures in place for the time being."

More than 55,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,549 with 364 deaths.