Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until July 26

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 01, 2020 12:34 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 12:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to July 26. The current declaration was set to expire in a week. Weekend lockdowns will also continue through July 20. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday.

"Other states began relaxing their precautionary measures far too soon and now they are seeing the consequences with large increases in new cases, hospital visits, and hospital bed usage," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we are seeing good signs, but we have to keep the weekend lockdowns and other measures in place for the time being." 

More than 55,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,549 with 364 deaths. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,945
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 662
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 470
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,277
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,073
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,212
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 641
  • Winslow Service Unit: 265
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,218 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


