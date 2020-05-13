Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 13, 2020 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7. The current declaration was set to aspire this Sunday.  

The Navajo Department of Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday, bringing the Navajo Nation to a total of 3,245 cases of COVID-19 with 103 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include over 1,200 cases in New Mexico:

  • McKinley County, NM: 867
  • Apache County, AZ: 846
  • Navajo County, AZ: 677
  • Coconino County, AZ: 332
  • San Juan County, NM: 377
  • San Juan County, UT: 55
  • Cibola County, NM: 36
  • Socorro County, NM: 26
  • Sandoval County, NM: 26
  • Bernalillo County: 3

“The state of Arizona and others are reopening restaurants and other businesses, but here on the Navajo Nation the time isn’t right to do so," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Based on the advice of our health care experts and the data, we will continue to take precautions until we see a consistent downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases."

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. In New Mexico, 57% of all COVID-19 cases are Native Americans. That number increased by 34% from last month. 

Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

