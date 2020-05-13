Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7

Officials say the concentration of the virus has shifted from the western portion of the Navajo Nation to the eastern and northern regions — including hot spots in Farmington and Gallup. In New Mexico, 57% of all COVID-19 cases are Native Americans. That number increased by 34% from last month.

Nez also said the Navajo Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has administered over 18,000 COVID-19 tests.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.