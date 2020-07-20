Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3

At this point, officials haven't said what those hotspots are.

"The data shows that the weekend lockdowns and other requires such as wearing masks are working to flatten the curve on the Navajo Nation," Nez said in a release. "In cities and states around our Nation, they began letting up on restrictions too soon and now they've been seeing increases for weeks. We do not want to make that mistake here on the Navajo Nation."

Legislative branch offices on the Nation will also be closed until early August.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,147

Crownpoint Service Unit: 729

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 582

Gallup Service Unit: 1,395

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,214

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,357

Tuba City Service Unit: 792

Winslow Service Unit: 374

3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

More than 72,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.