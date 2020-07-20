Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 20, 2020 08:16 AM
Created: July 20, 2020 07:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths Sunday. 

According to the Navajo Nation, they've seen 24 consecutive days with less than 100 new confirmed cases. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 8,593 with 422 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,360 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that weekend lockdowns will continue through at least August 3 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.  They are also developing a new public health order that will require residents who visit "hotspots" to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the Nation. 

At this point, officials haven't said what those hotspots are. 

"The data shows that the weekend lockdowns and other requires such as wearing masks are working to flatten the curve on the Navajo Nation," Nez said in a release. "In cities and states around our Nation, they began letting up on restrictions too soon and now they've been seeing increases for weeks. We do not want to make that mistake here on the Navajo Nation."

Legislative branch offices on the Nation will also be closed until early August. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,147
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 729
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 582
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,395
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,214
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,357
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 792
  • Winslow Service Unit: 374
  • 3 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

More than 72,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


