Navajo Nation honoring police officer who died from COVID-19
Navajo Nation honoring police officer who died from COVID-19

Photo: Navajo Police Department

The Associated Press
Updated: June 24, 2020 09:16 AM
Created: June 24, 2020 09:14 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor the first officer on the tribal police force to die from the coronavirus in the line of duty.

Officer Michael Lee died June 19 at a Phoenix hospital.

The 50-year-old Lee served 29 years with the tribal police department, beginning his law enforcement career as a recruit with the Navajo Police Academy in October 1990.

He worked his first seven years in Window Rock and the rest of his career in Chinle.

Tribal officials say Lee is survived by a wife and children.

Lee’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Potter’s House Christian Center in Chinle. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

